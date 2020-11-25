Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 8,520 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,155,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,844. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.