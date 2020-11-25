Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $206,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hexcel by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

HXL stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. CSFB cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

