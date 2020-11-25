Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $253,000 Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SunPower were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

SPWR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,403. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.08 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

