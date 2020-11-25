Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $320,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 551,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,775,426. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

