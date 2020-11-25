Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $202,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $14,915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 256.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $197.58. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

