Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $209,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.79. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

