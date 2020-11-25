Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 516.67%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

