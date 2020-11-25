Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $223,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.01. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,549.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 over the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

