Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

