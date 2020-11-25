Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPM traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. 270,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,709. The firm has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

