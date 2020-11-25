Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $186.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

