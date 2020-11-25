Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.72. 34,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.