Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,944,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

