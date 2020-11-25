Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 248 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.66. 6,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,700. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

