Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,711 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicell by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

