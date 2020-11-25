Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,456 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.18. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,253. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -682.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

