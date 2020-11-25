Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,486 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,121,128. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

