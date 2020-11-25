Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,381 shares of company stock valued at $27,848,362. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.76 and its 200 day moving average is $275.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $378.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

