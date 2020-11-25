Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $6,156,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.