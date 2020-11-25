Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 498 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT remained flat at $$177.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

