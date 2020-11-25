Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $237,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.30. 9,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,049. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

