Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.43. 132,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,604. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,137 shares of company stock worth $17,771,179 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upped their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

