Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

