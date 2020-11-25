Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit