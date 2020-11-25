Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

RAVN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

