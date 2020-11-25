Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 2,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,847. The stock has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.