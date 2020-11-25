Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.