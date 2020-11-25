Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $509.12 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $570.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

