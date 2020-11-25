Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $13.01. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 2,807 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $4,797,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $10,425,000.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

