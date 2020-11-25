Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $13.01. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 2,807 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $4,797,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $10,425,000.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit