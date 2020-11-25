Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD):

11/16/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/13/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $124.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of KOD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

