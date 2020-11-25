Robert W. Baird Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in The Gap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

