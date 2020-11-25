Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

