Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,000 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

