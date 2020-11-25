Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

