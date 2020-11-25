Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $16,228,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $555.38 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $559.99. The stock has a market cap of $526.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.71 and a 200-day moving average of $325.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

