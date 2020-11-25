Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,192 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 734,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in General Electric by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,049,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

