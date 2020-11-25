Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

