Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

