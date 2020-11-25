Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

