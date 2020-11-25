Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $975.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.17, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

