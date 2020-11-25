Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SHOP opened at $975.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.17, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,045.82.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
