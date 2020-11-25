Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

