Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $484.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

