Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

