Royal Bank of Canada Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

