Rupaya (RUPX) Market Cap Hits $12,397.92

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a market cap of $12,397.92 and $8.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,175.37 or 3.39206818 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

