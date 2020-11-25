Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. Safehold has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,592,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,384,129.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,101. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

