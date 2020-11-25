Sanders Capital LLC Has $281.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $281,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

