Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,486 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Broadcom by 28.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $393.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock valued at $163,768,916. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.