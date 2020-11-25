Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,650 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.32. 16,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,004. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

