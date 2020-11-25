Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.32 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,634. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

