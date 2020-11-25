Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,469 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after purchasing an additional 717,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

